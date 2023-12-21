Man arrested for OWI after speeding on the Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a failing a traffic stop on the Lloyd Expressway.

Officials say they pulled over Jamal Abu-Taqa for speeding on the Lloyd Expressway from US 41.

According to Indiana State Police, he did not have any identification on him, but he did have marijuana that he turned over to police.

Abu-Taqa failed his field sobriety test and was arrested on an OWI charge as well as a refusal to submit to a chemical test.

He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held without bond.

