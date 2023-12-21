Birthday Club
Man arrested for OWI after speeding on the Lloyd Expressway

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after a failing a traffic stop on the Lloyd Expressway.

Officials say they pulled over Jamal Abu-Taqa for speeding on the Lloyd Expressway from US 41.

According to Indiana State Police, he did not have any identification on him, but he did have marijuana that he turned over to police.

Abu-Taqa failed his field sobriety test and was arrested on an OWI charge as well as a refusal to submit to a chemical test.

He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held without bond.

