Jill Hartman Early honored by Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced their honorees for their 2024 Women’s Silver Anniversary team. 18 women are named to the team based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago. The Tri-State’s very own Jill Hartman Early was named to the list, recognizing her stellar career with the Tigers.

“I played basketball and volleyball and softball,” said Early. “Our basketball, specifically, we just had an awesome group of girls. Of course, we had Coach Dockery leading the way, and we had Coach Auker, who’s here now. We had a great run. Our senior year, we were ranking #1 in the state which was such an honor, but most importantly, we had a great time playing together.”

Hartman says playing at Memorial gave her plenty of lasting memories.

“It’s such a community, I mean the whole entire city is supporting you,” said Early. “The people at Memorial, all the fans, all the families are so supportive. I think it is the friendships and the teammates. We worked so hard to really reach so many of our goals that year, it’s such a great memory.”

After her time at Memorial, Hartman went on to play at IU. Congrats to her on the honor.

