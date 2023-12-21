Incest charge filed, bond tripled for man accused of attacking EPD officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An update to a story 14 News brought you this past weekend.

Malachi Littlepage or his family will now have to cough up $30,000 in cash if he wants to bond out of the jail.

That’s according to Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers, who tells us their office also filed an incest charge against him.

Malachi and Destinee Littlepage, both 18-years-old, were arrested over the weekend after police say they violently attacked officers, leaving one hospitalized with a broken orbital bone.

According to an affidavit, Malachi and Destinee are believed to be half-siblings and are seeing each other in a romantic relationship.

Destinee spoke with 14 News yesterday, telling us she was drunk and doesn’t remember the entire attack.

In our exclusive interview, we showed Destinee the dashcam video released of the incident, but she continued to say she doesn’t belong in jail.

Officer Taylor Merriss with Evansville Police Department says they have a strong case against her.

“We have the support of the prosecutor’s office, body camera footage, evidence and an affidavit to show what she did,” says Merriss. “She can claim that she didn’t do these things or wasn’t a part of it that incited all of it, but we stand by our officers and the affidavit that was written.”

Both suspects are still in the Vanderburgh County Jail and are facing numerous charges.

