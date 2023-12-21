How to manage substance addiction during the holidays

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - While some are ringing in the holidays with a glass or champagne, others are working to maintain sobriety.

One in twelve adults battle a substance addiction.

In this Peace of Mind project story, a River Valley Behavioral Health clinician sat down with 14 News to talk about the challenges that come with maintaining sobriety throughout the holiday season.

While many celebrating throughout the holidays will be gathering with family and friends, some people in addiction recovery feel extremely alone.

“People can’t handle that stress sometimes during the holiday season and it makes it more difficult for them to maintain their sobriety,” says Teresa Edge.

Teresa Edge is a clinician at River Valley Behavioral Health. She says dedication and preparation is key.

“I think knowing what your boundaries are, knowing what your limits are, knowing what your triggers are and you can do it.”

Edge says to have a plan and know what to do when those triggers occur. Some ideas include practicing coping skills, self care and reaching out to your support system.

It’s important for those in recovery to prepare for the family and friends they spend time with, whether they are supportive or not.

“If you have a supportive family, I think they will make those arrangements for you maybe not have your traditional eggnog with alcohol or maybe not go to the places you know there’s going to be drugs, maybe go somewhere else.”

Edge says erasing the the stigma when it comes to those battling addiction is important.

“Don’t make those assumptions because you don’t know all the facts and plus everybody in recovery is different, nobody’s recovery is the same”

There are resources and support systems throughout the Tri-State for those in addiction recovery during the holiday season.

