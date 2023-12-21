How the Evansville community and beyond are rallying around one Tri-State family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over $30,000 raised in just two days is nothing short of incredible, that’s how family friend Lesley Buley was able to help her friend battling stage four cancer.

“It would be buying time is what I was told,” Ashley Ashley.

A grim diagnosis that befell the Ashley family just months ago. Ashley, who had already gone through chemotherapy and immunotherapy to fight neuroendocrine carcinoma, was told the fight wasn’t over yet.

“A lot of things we want to accomplish in our lives and we weren’t going to accept that diagnosis,” said Ashley’s husband, Nevin Ashley.

Her, Nevin, her husband, and her two boys knew they were going to fight for her. But they wouldn’t be able to do it at home, they’d have to move, all the way to Arizona.

“Within 24 hours we made that decision and just uprooted and came out here to give her her best chance,” said Nevin.

“She wouldn’t go if we weren’t together,” said Nevin.

Unfortunately, the obstacles continued to pile on. With a private treatment facility comes the cost that accompanies it. So the Ashley’s community came together to help financially.

“I think I launched it about 8-30 at night, and to wake up the next morning and there was 7-thousand dollars I was like okay, we’ve been successful,” said family friend, Lesley Burley.

Buley says she never expected it in two days alone to grow to over $30,000.

“It speaks volumes about our community and is a testament to the kind of people Nevin and Ashley are, that people want to help them so much,” said Buley.

Buley says it won’t cover all the expenses, but if it takes a little bit of the load off of their shoulders, it’s all worth it. That way Ashley can focus on her treatment and her family, the things that matter most.

“We try to make the best of the situation. We let them know that as long as we’re together, that’s what matters,” said Ashley.

“We lean on each other for everything we do, but being able to lean on our community, our friends and our family,” said Nevin.

