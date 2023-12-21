Hopkins Co. man indicted for sexual abuse of a child

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Nortonville man has been indicted by a grand jury on a sex crime charge.

Records show 19-year-old Zachary Gilmore was booked into jail in November and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

They show he’s accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 back in July.

Gilmore was arrested by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

