Hopkins Co. man indicted for sexual abuse of a child
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Nortonville man has been indicted by a grand jury on a sex crime charge.
Records show 19-year-old Zachary Gilmore was booked into jail in November and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
They show he’s accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 back in July.
Gilmore was arrested by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
