Here’s how to prepare your vehicle as Thursday marks first day of winter

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday marks the first day of winter in the Tri-State, which means colder temperatures and shorter, darker days.

As those temperatures begin to drop, it’s always a good idea to stay prepared in the case of drastic change in the weather.

The best thing to do to prepare inside your car is to carry a winter storm survival kit.

This includes items to keep you warm and dry such as blankets, a change of clothes and high calorie food.

It also includes items such as a shovel, flash light and batteries, ice scraper and brush, tow rope, booster cables, road maps, water-proof matches, and drinking water.

Keeping blankets in your car is also a good way to make sure you stay warm in an unfortunate case that your car does break down and you are stuck in your car for an extended period of time.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby will have more on how to stay safe while driving in winter weather later today.

