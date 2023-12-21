Birthday Club
Former 8th District Congressman Phillip Hayes passes away

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says former 8th District Congressman Philip Hayes has died.

The democrat served in Congress from 1975 to 1977. Hayes was also a well known attorney in Vanderburgh Co.

Winnecke said Hayes was a long-time friend and the source of sage political advice throughout his political career.

Philip Hayes was 83-years-old.

