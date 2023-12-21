Birthday Club
First-ever student representative elected to Union Co. School Board

Abby Rhodes
Abby Rhodes(Union County Public Schools)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Public Schools announced UCHS senior Abby Rhodes has been elected to be the first-ever Student Board Representative for the Union County Board of Education.

Officials say Abby will serve as a non-voting representative to the Boad.

Her role will begin in January, and she will be entitled to attend and participate in Board meetings held in open session and may express opinions and advise the Board on all issues which come before it.

The Union County Board of Education approved a policy last month to add a Student Board Representative position, which will be filled by a UCHS senior elected by their class annually.

Officials say Abby was elected this month among five candidates who applied for the role.

Before the student vote, candidates were required to submit a resume, essay, and two letters of recommendation as well as meet with Superintendent Patricia Sheffer.

