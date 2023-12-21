Evansville Area Trails Coalition receives $2M grant for new trail project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Area Trails Coalition and Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday they recieved the Next Level Trail Grant award to upgrade and build new trail sections that will link multiple parks, including the Roberts Festival Grounds and Wesselman Park.

According to a press release, the grant proposal was submitted earlier this year and has now received approval from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, who emphasized the significance of connected green space, stated, in part:

“This initiative represents a significant step towards creating a more vibrant, healthy, and connected community, fostering outdoor activities, alternative transportation, and the trails that provide connections to develop a continuous trail system network.”

Governor Eric Holcomb a celebration event Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The grant will fund the development and improvement of over two miles of Wesselman Park Loop Trail connecting to the Walnut Street Improvement Project at Vann Avenue. It will provide connections to Woodmere Park, Wesselman Park, the Roberts Festival Grounds, Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve, downtown Evansville and the Greenway Riverfront segments.

The trail project is slated to begin in 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2026.

