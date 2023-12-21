Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Community encouraged to keep giving to those in need after the holidays

Community encouraged to keep giving to those in need after the holidays
By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the season of giving, and an Evansville shelter is encouraging the community to keep the homeless community in mind, even after the holidays.

Executive Director of United Caring Services Va Cun says they are a 24 hour, year around facility.

Although they receive donations from the community during the holidays, they do see a fall off in the months that follow.

Cun has asked the community to help them by donating liquid detergent, hygiene supplies, and cold weather clothing items, among other things.

”We are asking for donations towards two sets of washers and dryers. That is a need we have because so many individuals come in shelter and are able to wash their clothes and to feel clean and maintain that sense of dignity,” said Cun.

For those interested in volunteering, donating, or contributing financially, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
EPD: Missing Evansville teen has been found
EPD: Missing Evansville teen has been found
Denaya Harris
Mom charged in baby’s death accused of breaking out of jail pod
Dash cam video showing officer kicked
Dash cam video shows moment officer was kicked in the face
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

How to manage substance addiction during the holidays
Pay increased for school bus drivers in Union Co.
Soil cleanup in Jacobsville
Soil cleanup stopping for winter in Jacobsville, 187 properties cleaned up this year
Malachi Littlepage
Incest charge filed, bond tripled for man accused of attacking EPD officers
Delaina Thurman
Aunt of baby found with more than 50 rat bites released from jail