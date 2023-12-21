Community encouraged to keep giving to those in need after the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the season of giving, and an Evansville shelter is encouraging the community to keep the homeless community in mind, even after the holidays.

Executive Director of United Caring Services Va Cun says they are a 24 hour, year around facility.

Although they receive donations from the community during the holidays, they do see a fall off in the months that follow.

Cun has asked the community to help them by donating liquid detergent, hygiene supplies, and cold weather clothing items, among other things.

”We are asking for donations towards two sets of washers and dryers. That is a need we have because so many individuals come in shelter and are able to wash their clothes and to feel clean and maintain that sense of dignity,” said Cun.

For those interested in volunteering, donating, or contributing financially, click here.

