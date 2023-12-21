“Christmas Vacation” movie Q&A with Chevy Chase held Wednesday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, the Old National Events Plaza showed the movie “Christmas Vacation” with actor Chevy Chase.

Chevy Chase is currently touring the country to show the movie and host a Q&A session with fans who attend.

Out of the whole tour, officials with the Old National Events Plaza say this is the biggest turnout.

Fans have been traveling far for this event, and one of the fans decided to surprise their father with the gift of a memory.

“Well to do it together like this is really cool,” said Ross Chandler. “I mean you know it’s been a thing for him to always say when he puts the lights out you know he got all his knowledge from his dad you know the Illumination bit, and all that stuff, so excited.”

The tour continues with Milwaukee, Wisconsin being their next stop.

