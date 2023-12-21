Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

“Christmas Vacation” movie Q&A with Chevy Chase held Wednesday in Evansville

“Christmas Vacation” movie Q&A with Chevy Chase held Wednesday in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night, the Old National Events Plaza showed the movie “Christmas Vacation” with actor Chevy Chase.

Chevy Chase is currently touring the country to show the movie and host a Q&A session with fans who attend.

Out of the whole tour, officials with the Old National Events Plaza say this is the biggest turnout.

Fans have been traveling far for this event, and one of the fans decided to surprise their father with the gift of a memory.

“Well to do it together like this is really cool,” said Ross Chandler. “I mean you know it’s been a thing for him to always say when he puts the lights out you know he got all his knowledge from his dad you know the Illumination bit, and all that stuff, so excited.”

The tour continues with Milwaukee, Wisconsin being their next stop.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 power plant workers taken to the hospital after silo leak in Ohio Co.
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Hopkins Co. Deputies: Man pinned by semi dies at Pilot Travel Center
Danica Short
Have you seen this girl? Silver Alert now issued for missing Evansville teen
Old I.D. card found on LST 325
Decades-old sailor’s wallet found on Evansville LST
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Woman accused of attacking EPD officer denies wrongdoing in interview with 14 News
Man arrested for OWI after speeding on the Lloyd Expressway
Man arrested for OWI after speeding on the Lloyd Expressway
Former 8th District Congressman Phillip Hayes passes away
Former 8th District Congressman Phillip Hayes passes away
3 new interactive trails coming to Evansville
Evansville Area Trails Coalition receives $2M grant for new trail project