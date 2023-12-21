Birthday Club
Aunt of baby found with more than 50 rat bites released from jail

Delaina Thurman
Delaina Thurman(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea deal has been reached for Delainia Thurman, the woman who was arrested back in September after her six-month-old nephew was found covered in blood after being bitten by rats more than 50 times.

[Affidavits: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers]

Thurman was released Thursday on the condition that she does not have contact with her nephew, according to online court records.

The exact details of the plea deal have not been made public.

The infant’s father and mother, David and Angel Schonabaum, were also arrested as part of the investigation.

Thurman is expected to be sentenced in a few weeks on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

