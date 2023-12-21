Another Otters players’ contract purchased, heads to the big leagues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Otters outfielder and reigning Frontier League Rookie of the Year Noah Myers has had his contract purchased by the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced Thursday morning.

Myers, a native of Tilbury, Ontario, Canada, comes off a historic season with the Otters, not only becoming the fourth Otter to win Rookie of the Year, but also setting the Otters single-season record for runs scored with 86.

He hit for a team-high in batting average (.322), hits (114), triples (five – tied with three others), home runs (18) and had the most walks on the team (64).

He was also efficient on the basepaths, stealing 41 bases (3rd most in Otters’ single-season history) on 44 attempts.

Myers started his collegiate career at Wabash Valley College in Mt. Carmel, Ill. before playing two years at South Carolina and finishing his collegiate career in 2022 at USC Upstate.

He was also named a Frontier League Midseason All-Star and appeared in the outfield throwing competition as part of the league’s all-star game festivities. Myers was the Frontier League Player of the Week for the week of August 15th in 2023 with a .455 BA, 10 runs and 11 RBIs over six games. That included a historic game on August 17th at Florence when Myers totaled 7 RBIs - tied for the second most in Evansville history and tying the franchise single-game record with three doubles.

Myers joins Jake Polancic as the second Otter to have his contract purchased this off-season.

COURTSEY OF EVANSVILLE OTTERS

