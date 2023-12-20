Tower collapses at Ohio Co. power plant

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff tells us a tower has collapsed at Big Rivers Electric DB Wilson Station.

That’s in Centertown.

The Sheriff says three people were hurt, but they are up walking around.

He says KY 85 is shut down because smoke from the tower that fell is causing zero visibility.

We are heading to the scene, and we’ll keep you updated.

DB Wilson Station

