Tower collapses at Ohio Co. power plant

Tower collapse in Ohio Co.
Tower collapse in Ohio Co.(Sheriff Wright)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff tells us a tower has collapsed at Big Rivers Electric DB Wilson Station.

That’s in Centertown.

The Sheriff says three people were hurt, but they are up walking around.

He says KY 85 is shut down because smoke from the tower that fell is causing zero visibility.

We are heading to the scene, and we’ll keep you updated.

DB Wilson Station

