NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s one more week before the Castle Marching Knights leave for California.

They are taking part in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Ethan Wilkinson and Grant Winternheimer, the directors of the Castle Band, joined us live on Sunrise to talk about the final preps and what it took to get here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.