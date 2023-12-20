Birthday Club
Ohio Co. man arrested on multiple gun and possession charges

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man is facing multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found multiple guns, drugs, and cash in a Hartford home.

Terry Harrison was arrested after a warrant was served to a home on Mount Vernon Road in Hartford.

According to the sheriff, deputies searched the home for evidence of an ongoing drug trafficking operation.

Deputies say they found more than 400 grams of meth, more than 130 grams of marijuana, pills, 13 different weapons, cash and more.

He’s facing a number of trafficking and possession charges, most with enhancements on the charges.

