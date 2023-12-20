Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Mom charged in baby’s death accused of breaking out of jail pod

Denaya Harris
Denaya Harris(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman charged in the neglect death of her newborn is now facing new charges, after deputies say she escaped her pod at the jail.

Denaya Harris is now also charged with escape, battery on law enforcement, and resisting law enforcement.

Deputies say last week, she hid and snuck out of a door behind a deputy. They say she was found in the upstairs visitation room.

As she was being taken downstairs, deputies say she threw herself forward.

The deputy says he was able to stop Harris and himself from falling.

Authorities say she resisted, yelled, and scratched a deputy on the arm.

Harris now has a $50,000 bond, which is double the $25,000 she was being held on for the neglect charge.

Harris, as well as Jacob Washington, were arrested in February after police say their two-week-old baby died.

The coroner says there was head trauma and several fractures throughout the baby’s body.

Court records show Harris refused to attend her hearing in the neglect case on Tuesday.

They show the court ordered her to be evaluated for competency and sanity.

Trials for both Washington and Harris were supposed to start January 8, but are now set to start June 3.

Denaya Harris and Jacob Washington
Denaya Harris and Jacob Washington(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Hopkins Co. Deputies: Man pinned by semi dies at Pilot Travel Center
Old I.D. card found on LST 325
Decades-old sailor’s wallet found on Evansville LST
Hopkins Co. private school instates tuition fee
Hopkins Co. private school instates tuition fee
Bridge replacement on Highway 65 at Interstate 64
Bridge replacement work closing highway for 6 months
James E. Boyd
Deputies looking for ‘critical witness’ in Daviess Co.

Latest News

One week before California: Tanner talks with Castle’s band directors
One week before California: Tanner talks with Castle’s band directors
Dash cam video showing officer kicked
Dash cam video shows moment officer was kicked in the face
Dash cam video shows moment officer was kicked in the face
Dash cam video shows moment officer was kicked in the face
Here’s a place to get rid of your trees after Christmas