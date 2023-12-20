Mom charged in baby’s death accused of breaking out of jail pod

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman charged in the neglect death of her newborn is now facing new charges, after deputies say she escaped her pod at the jail.

Denaya Harris is now also charged with escape, battery on law enforcement, and resisting law enforcement.

Deputies say last week, she hid and snuck out of a door behind a deputy. They say she was found in the upstairs visitation room.

As she was being taken downstairs, deputies say she threw herself forward.

The deputy says he was able to stop Harris and himself from falling.

Authorities say she resisted, yelled, and scratched a deputy on the arm.

Harris now has a $50,000 bond, which is double the $25,000 she was being held on for the neglect charge.

Harris, as well as Jacob Washington, were arrested in February after police say their two-week-old baby died.

The coroner says there was head trauma and several fractures throughout the baby’s body.

Court records show Harris refused to attend her hearing in the neglect case on Tuesday.

They show the court ordered her to be evaluated for competency and sanity.

Trials for both Washington and Harris were supposed to start January 8, but are now set to start June 3.

