Lock your cars: Henderson vehicle thefts on the rise again

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Law enforcement officials are sharing concerns about car thefts on the rise in Henderson, and what you’re first line of defense should be.

“Over the last few months we’ve noticed an alarming trend in vehicle thefts and car prowls in our area,” said Lt. Stuart O’Nan with the Henderson Police Department.

O’Nan says the thefts tend to happen in neighborhoods.

“But, whenever you map out the thefts and the vehicles that have been stolen, it doesn’t appear that there’s a certain location or pattern,” said O’Nan.

HPD officials say last year 91 vehicles were reported stolen in Henderson. So far this year, there have been 136, which is almost a 50 percent increase.

“All of these vehicles were either left unattended running while they ran into a store, outside of their house or just overnight with the keys left in the vehicle,” said O’Nan.

Even so, to help stop the thieves he says HPD started a “car bait” program over the summer.

“A bait car essentially is a vehicle that we have wired up with GPS, audio and video,” said O’Nan.

They caught their first suspect, a juvenile, this past weekend. O’Nan says they believe it can help them catch others too.

“We will continue to use it in the future,” O’Nan said.

While police are busy doing that, O’Nan says it’s your job to help prevent it.

“We need people to lock their vehicles, take valuables out of cars, stuff like that,” he said.

That means avoiding leaving your car running in the mornings when you’re trying to warm it up.

“They’re opportunistic so if they see something like that they’re going to take the chance of taking the vehicle for a joyride and then dropping it,” said O’Nan.

Police did say almost all of the vehicles reported stolen this year have been recovered and returned.

