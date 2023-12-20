Local gay Catholic woman reacts to pope authorizing blessings of same-sex couples

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Monday, Pope Francis declared that priests are now formally approved to bless same-sex couples.

The Vatican has been quick to point out that the pope’s decision has nothing to do with legitimizing gay marriage in the eyes of the Catholic Church.

For gay Catholics, they say it’s nice to see any kind of affirmation, but it may still be difficult to feel welcomed by their own faith.

Yvon Lauren is, and has for the last 50 years been, Catholic.

“I used to find it very comforting,” said Lauren. “I would get up in the morning in the 70′s and 80′s especially, and I would go by Saint Ben’s.”

Being a part of that religion, she says, was her choice.

“I was a curious kid, and I went to lots and lots of churches before I chose a faith,” said Lauren.

Lauren also happens to be married to a woman. She understands that the faith she chose hasn’t chosen to fully accept her.

“They do not make us feel fully involved to raise our families, to have the same kind of voice that heterosexual couples have,” she said.

When the pope on Monday penned a letter stating that priests may provide a blessing to same-sex couples, Lauren says she thought it was merely a small step in the right direction.

“I feel like the church is moving at a turtle’s pace making the changes they need to make to keep up with society and the families that raise children,” said Lauren.

Here in the Tri-State, the Evansville Diocese has opted to not provide any statement on the matter, while the Owensboro Diocese clarified the pope’s decision does not in any way condone gay marriages, but instead just allows priests to provide a blessing to a person of faith should they happen to be gay.

Lauren says she’d like to see priests take their own steps to change the church by individually choosing to marry same-sex couples.

“That goes on in Europe,” said Lauren. “I’ve been to one, it goes on in Europe and in other places, why can’t we do that here.”

She says without that, she has to feel alienated in her own marriage from her faith.

“I might have been married in a church,” said Lauren. “At one time, I thought that would’ve been a great thing. I might jokingly say you better watch out, if your kids don’t get married in a Catholic Church, they might get a drag queen to marry them.”

She says she would like to see the church do more to keep young people attending mass, but she doesn’t feel pushing away the LGBTQ+ community will help.

The ruling stated the church cannot simply become “judges who only deny, reject, and exclude,” and needs to have a broader understanding of blessings.

