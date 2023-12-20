Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Lane restrictions planned for U.S. 41 in Evansville

Lane restriction planned on Highway 41
Lane restriction planned on Highway 41(INDOT)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers can expect more restriction on Highway 41 in Evansville.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say beginning on or around Tuesday, January 2, crews will close the southbound shoulder and driving lane.

The restriction will extend from Diamond Avenue to the Lloyd Expressway.

Crews will be installing a new storm sewer and temporarily widening the roadway.

Work is expected to last through the end of February, depending on the weather.

Officials say the southbound middle lane and passing lanes will remain open.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Hopkins Co. Deputies: Man pinned by semi dies at Pilot Travel Center
Old I.D. card found on LST 325
Decades-old sailor’s wallet found on Evansville LST
Hopkins Co. private school instates tuition fee
Hopkins Co. private school instates tuition fee
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Bridge replacement on Highway 65 at Interstate 64
Bridge replacement work closing highway for 6 months

Latest News

Crash on SR 66 at Grimm Rd.
Crash slows Newburgh traffic
Bridge replacement on Highway 65 at Interstate 64
Bridge replacement work closing highway for 6 months
Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
Culvert replacement starting in Henderson
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Part of 41-A closing in Hopkins Co.