Lane restrictions planned for U.S. 41 in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers can expect more restriction on Highway 41 in Evansville.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say beginning on or around Tuesday, January 2, crews will close the southbound shoulder and driving lane.

The restriction will extend from Diamond Avenue to the Lloyd Expressway.

Crews will be installing a new storm sewer and temporarily widening the roadway.

Work is expected to last through the end of February, depending on the weather.

Officials say the southbound middle lane and passing lanes will remain open.

