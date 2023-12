JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a man has admitted to molesting a young boy.

Officers say 76-year-olf Maynard Jackson, Jr. is charged with two counts of child molesting.

They say he had sexual contact with a boy under the age of 14.

Jackson was booked Tuesday night into the Dubois County Jail.

