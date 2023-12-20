Birthday Club
Indiana Filmmakers Network hosts Horror of Filmmaking with P.J. Starks Tuesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Filmmakers Network hosted special guest and filmmaker P.J. Starks to speak Tuesday night on the Horror of Filmmaking.

The organization’s meeting happens once a month, and they open it up for people who want to learn more about filmmaking and come up with new ideas.

Organizer Matthew Ulm explains why they have these meetings every month.

“It’s not only the things they’re learning, but it’s something that last hour where I said we get to network and talk with one another,” said Ulm. “They are bouncing ideas off of one another and they’re creating collaborations as they go out into the community.”

The organization will pick meetings back up starting in January.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

