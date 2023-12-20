Here’s a place to get rid of your trees after Christmas

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - If you’re in Western Kentucky and looking for somewhere to get rid of your tree after Christmas, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is holding its Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

They use the recycled and donated evergreen trees to build fish habitat structures in public lakes across Kentucky.

The Christmas tree drop off site for this is located in Calhoun at 1398 Highway 81 North.

