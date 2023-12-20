Henderson man continues tradition of Christmas light display

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Christmas spirit was alive Tuesday in Henderson, as Kevin Dassell continued his tradition of his Christmas light display.

Dassell has been adding Christmas lights to his house for several years. He says he does it all because of the displays he saw as a kid.

He has made a hobby of it and says he does it all himself.

“We use to do it as a kid we always had we always had big display on our street as a kid. and I didn’t really care about it much until I had kids and then when I had my daughters, that’s when I kind of took off with it again and hopefully they catch on.”

Dassell’s already planning next years decorations.

