Henderson city leaders give update on Inner City Improvement project

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City leaders in Henderson are laying out their plans for improvements to the inner city, particularly the East End.

“We set off on an adventure at the beginning of this year that was totally different than anything we’ve ever done in the city,” said Hender mayor, Brad Staton.

In an effort to not only improve the inner city and east end of Henderson, but to unite the city as a whole, Mayor Brad Staton and other city officials implemented their “Inner-City Improvement Plan.”

In October, the five main committees who have been working on their pitches for inner-city improvement in Henderson all year: Blight and Affordable housing, Beautification, Economic Development, Infrastructure and Public Safety, presented their ideas for community members to vote on.

“A lot of things were a bit of a surprise to me,” said Mayor Staton.

The top priority they’ll be tackling first is doubling the flock cameras in the city with half of them in the inner-city portion. Staton says it’s clear folks who live there crave improvements to public safety, as evidenced by their votes.

“When I was looking at the projects that our public safety committee put forward, I thought originally that maybe they might see that as a potential invasion of privacy, and it was exactly the opposite,” Mayor Staton said.

Looking at the final votes graph, the estimated cost of the improvement projects comes out to $300,000, which includes things like fixes to sidewalks and the creation of community sports courts.

Mayor Staton says a big thing he’s excited for with this whole project is those in the inner city community seeing that he and other city officials care about them, a sentiment close to his heart.

“We lived in a couple of different trailers and apartments and a very small house growing up,” said Mayor Staton. “And waited in line for tickets to get food and things like that, and so I know what it’s like growing up in an environment like that and feeling like when people in power are talking, in elected capacity are talking, that they’re not necessarily talking to me.”

With fresh sets of eyes coming in year after year and a four year, $1.2 million commitment to get them started. Staton says this idea is going to do a lot of good.

“What I want everyone to be able to say is ‘wow, what a difference this really made” said Mayor Staton. “I’m so happy that we have this focus. I’m so happy that we pulled our efforts together, and I’m so happy that we made Henderson a better place to live.’”

Mayor Staton says this project is not just a one-time thing, something opened and shut. In fact, they’ve committed four years to Inner-city improvement here in Henderson. He compared it to raising a child, where the days are long, but the years are short.

Day-by-day you might not notice things right away, but he says looking back five, ten years from now, the inner city, downtown, the east end and Henderson as a whole should be profoundly improved.

