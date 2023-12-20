Birthday Club
EPD: Man stabbed on E. Chandler St. in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials confirm a man was stabbed Tuesday night on East Chandler Street.

According to dispatch, police responded Tuesday at 8:53 p.m. to a report of an assault in the area of Chandler and Southeast 6th Street.

Police say the man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Officials say the suspect is currently in custody.

We will update you as this story develops.

