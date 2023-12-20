Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

DNA identifies another victim of the Green River Killer 40 years later

Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years...
Lori Anne Razpotnik was identified as a victim of the Green River Killer more than 40 years after she disappeared.
By KING Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - In Washington state, DNA technology has identified a victim of the Green River Killer.

Lori Anne Razpotnik was just 15 years old when she disappeared more than 40 years ago.

Her remains were discovered in 1995, along with a second set of remains, but Lori Anne could not be identified.

At the time, detectives were investigating Gary Ridgway, dubbed the Green River Killer.

Ridgway pleaded guilty this year to killing 48 women.

He is now 74 years old and serving a life sentence at the state prison in Walla Walla, Washington.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Hopkins Co. Deputies: Man pinned by semi dies at Pilot Travel Center
Old I.D. card found on LST 325
Decades-old sailor’s wallet found on Evansville LST
Hopkins Co. private school instates tuition fee
Hopkins Co. private school instates tuition fee
Bridge replacement on Highway 65 at Interstate 64
Bridge replacement work closing highway for 6 months
James E. Boyd
Deputies looking for ‘critical witness’ in Daviess Co.

Latest News

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
Biden administration releases close ally of Venezuelan president in swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns
Denaya Harris
Mom charged in baby’s death accused of breaking out of jail pod
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says
GRAPHIC WARNING: Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are more often becoming violence...
GRAPHIC: Violence against Palestinians in the West Bank on the rise