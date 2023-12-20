Deputies asking for donations for domestic violence victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is the last day to help the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office during their winter warm-up drive.

This drive is to help those at the Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

This is an organization that shelters and advocates for victims of domestic violence.

The winter warm-up drive is the first of it’s kind in the Sheriff’s office but detectives who work with domestic violence victims say they work closely with the Albion Center year-round.

Detective Jackie Juncker oversees all domestic violence cases at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office.

“It definitely ramps up when it gets cold but it also ramps up significantly around the holidays, inevitably you’re around family a lot more and typically speaking, domestic violence is going to happen within the family or some type of intimate partner,” said Det. Juncker.

She says it can be hard to help every victim, especially during this season.

“Sometimes we’re not equipped to house people, sometimes we don’t have the right resources but they [Albion Center] do,” said Det. Juncker.

That’s why she decided to organize this drive, to help the center that helps them every day.

She says for the most part they were looking for hygiene items, “it’s a huge need when you’re caring for that many people, with different ages and you have males and females in there, because it’s for women and children.”

But the winter warm-up drive wasn’t just to give resources to the Albion Center, it was also to raise awareness about the dangers of domestic violence and the resources available to those victims

“A lot of times it starts off small and slowly progresses, and a lot of times our victims don’t even see it as abuse because they’re so conditioned to it,” said Det. Juncker, “as time goes by and relationships increase it just ramps up, that’s why we like to get involved from the get go.”

This was why she chose to hold the drive for the Albion Center.

“It goes straight to victims of violence everybody in the shelter, it’s women and children, and the items we collected are useful for everybody within the shelter,” said Det. Juncker, “it’s local and these are people that truly need our assistance and I can’t think of a better place to give it to.”

The drive ended Wednesday at 4 p.m. but Juncker says its impact will benefit the people the Albion Center serves throughout the entire year

