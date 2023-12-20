Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

DCSO to start new narcotics enforcement division

DCSO to start new narcotics enforcement division
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Dubois County, officials are sounding the alarm about drugs traveling through the area.

Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is going to be devoting more of their resources to crack down on the spread of narcotics in the area.

We’re told drug related crimes account for almost all of the county’s illegal activity.

Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter says Dubois County has a drug problem.

“I would say somewhere between 80 to 90 percent of our crime is narcotics related. whether that’s the possession, the usage, driving, domestic batteries, anything like that,” said Kleinhelter.

An even bigger problem is the county’s reputation for handling drug enforcement.

“I have heard it from inmates and everyone else that we’ve gotten lax in the last several years and that word has gotten out,” said Kleinhelter.

Sheriff Kleinhelter says January 1 is when three deputies will be starting the department’s brand new narcotics enforcement division.

“If you’re going to be running dugs, find a different path around Dubois County,” said Kleinhelter. He says having the new team means the department will be able to devote more time and attention to drug related crimes than ever before.

One of their first concerns, will be the control of narcotics passing through the area headed for other destinations.

“Dubois county is the hub between Louisville, Owensboro, Nashville, so they’re coming from all over,” Kleinhelter said.

Once the team gets to work, Kleinhelter says he’s confident word will spread quickly that drugs aren’t welcome in Dubois County.

“We’ve never had this here, so they’re going to pave the way and I have the upmost faith in them,” said Kleinhelter. They’ve got my support.”

Kleinhelter says this enforcement division has been a goal for the department for quite some time. He says now though, they have enough people on staff to make it a reality.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Barron
Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say
Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State
Old I.D. card found on LST 325
Decades-old sailor’s wallet found on Evansville LST
Inmate dies after fight in Vanderburgh County Jail
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Latest News

Henderson city leaders give update on Inner City Improvement project
Henderson city leaders give update on Inner City Improvement project
Suspect involved in Gaymee Paw murder arraigned Tuesday
Teen suspect involved in Gaymee Paw murder arraigned Tuesday
DCSO to start new narcotics enforcement division
DCSO to start new narcotics enforcement division
United Way announces nearly $1 million in grants for Evansville area groups
United Way announces nearly $1 million in grants for Evansville area groups
Bridge replacement work closing highway for 6 months
Bridge replacement work closing highway for 6 months