DCSO to start new narcotics enforcement division

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Dubois County, officials are sounding the alarm about drugs traveling through the area.

Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is going to be devoting more of their resources to crack down on the spread of narcotics in the area.

We’re told drug related crimes account for almost all of the county’s illegal activity.

Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter says Dubois County has a drug problem.

“I would say somewhere between 80 to 90 percent of our crime is narcotics related. whether that’s the possession, the usage, driving, domestic batteries, anything like that,” said Kleinhelter.

An even bigger problem is the county’s reputation for handling drug enforcement.

“I have heard it from inmates and everyone else that we’ve gotten lax in the last several years and that word has gotten out,” said Kleinhelter.

Sheriff Kleinhelter says January 1 is when three deputies will be starting the department’s brand new narcotics enforcement division.

“If you’re going to be running dugs, find a different path around Dubois County,” said Kleinhelter. He says having the new team means the department will be able to devote more time and attention to drug related crimes than ever before.

One of their first concerns, will be the control of narcotics passing through the area headed for other destinations.

“Dubois county is the hub between Louisville, Owensboro, Nashville, so they’re coming from all over,” Kleinhelter said.

Once the team gets to work, Kleinhelter says he’s confident word will spread quickly that drugs aren’t welcome in Dubois County.

“We’ve never had this here, so they’re going to pave the way and I have the upmost faith in them,” said Kleinhelter. They’ve got my support.”

Kleinhelter says this enforcement division has been a goal for the department for quite some time. He says now though, they have enough people on staff to make it a reality.

