Dash cam video shows moment officer was kicked in the face

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We now have dash camera footage from the incident over the weekend where two Evansville Police Officers were hurt.

In the video, you can see two officers detaining who they say are Malachi and Destinee Littlepage.

You can see both suspects struggling with officers, and as one officer has Destinee down on the ground, Malachi kicks him right in the face.

Police say that caused temporary blindness and a broken orbital socket.

They say Malachi also buckled the other officer’s knee, so both officers were sent to the hospital.

Police say both suspects continued yelling and fighting, even at jail.

They say both seemed happy they sent the officers to the hospital.

The suspects are both just 18-years-old, and they are due in court Wednesday.

Destinee Littlepage and Malachi Littlepage (Vanderburgh County Jail)

