Clouds and rain to finish out the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine managed to break through the clouds for most of the day on Wednesday as highs climbed into the lower 50s. Clouds will increase overnight, and Thursday will be cloudy with highs in the middle 50s. Scattered showers move in on Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances will continue through the weekend and the first part of next week. Daily highs will gradually rise to near 60 on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Slightly cooler next week, but still well above freezing and above the normals for this time of the year.

