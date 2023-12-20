Business catches fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews rush to put out an overnight business fire in Vanderburgh County.

Officials say it was at The Rooted Barrel on East Hillsdale Road.

That’s right next to Highway 41 in the northern part of the county.

Dispatchers say Scott Township and McCutchanville fire were called out.

Vanderburgh County Deputies were also called out to assist.

Officials say the fire was ruled tapped out just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

