Breezy & Warmer

By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny and warmer as high temperatures jump into the lower 50s behind southerly winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday, cloudy to mostly cloudy as high temps settle in the lower 50s. Thursday night, mostly cloudy as low temps remain near freezing.

Friday, cloudy skies with scattered afternoon rain as high temps remain in the lower 50s.

