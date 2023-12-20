Brady Atwell and William ‘Tutt’ Carrico Earn All-State Honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Kentucky, another honor for the stellar Aces duo of Brady Atwell and William ‘Tutt’ Carrico. The Owensboro Catholic duo was named to the Courier Journal’s Kentucky All-State first team offense. Atwell was named the Coaches association class 2a player of the year as well with 68 passing touchdowns, while Carrico broke a state record with his 30 td catches. Tutt recently committed to Hillsdale College. Congrats to both of them.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.