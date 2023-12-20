Boil advisory in effect for parts of Posey Co.
Published: Dec. 20, 2023
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A boil advisory is in effect for parts of Posey County.
The Mount Vernon Water Department has issued the advisory for all city water users west of Smith Road until further notice.
Officials say this includes the Park Ridge and Country Club subdivisions.
They say they anticipate the order to be lifted late Friday afternoon.
