EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Carmel QB Blayne Sisson was named the Illinois high school football player of the year by MaxPreps. Sisson led Illinois in multiple categories, including his 52 touchdowns and his 4074 total yards. Congrats to him. We will hear more from him tomorrow at his college signing day!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.