Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Barron
Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say
Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State
Old I.D. card found on LST 325
Decades-old sailor’s wallet found on Evansville LST
Inmate dies after fight in Vanderburgh County Jail
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Latest News

United Way announces nearly $1 million in grants for Evansville area groups
United Way announces nearly $1 million in grants for Evansville area groups
Hopkins Co. Deputies: Man pinned by semi dies at Pilot Travel Center
Hopkins Co. Deputies: Man pinned by semi dies at Pilot Travel Center
Gaymee Paw
Teen suspect involved in Gaymee Paw murder arraigned Tuesday
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
President Joe Biden attends a funeral service for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day...
Remembering the first woman on the Supreme Court