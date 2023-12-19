Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destinee Littlepage and Malachi Littlepage
Young couple violently attacks EPD officers during fight, police say
Jodie Crowley
Webster County Jail inmate on the run from police after escape
Police lights
Passenger killed in overnight accident east of Plainville
DCSO: Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Utica
Anthony Barron
Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say

Latest News

The U.S. suspended cross-border rail traffic in some Texas cities. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV,...
US halts rail operations at border over migrant surge
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
Showplace Cinemas showing iconic Christmas movies during holiday season
Showplace Cinemas showing iconic Christmas movies during holiday season
Evansville Christian School teacher battling breast cancer passes away
Evansville Christian School teacher battling breast cancer passes away