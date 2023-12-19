‘We’re there for victims, even when they don’t want our help;’ EPD responds after officers hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police leaders say two officers are out of the hospital following an early morning incident on West Delaware Street on Sunday.

As we’ve reported, police say Malachi and Destinee Littlepage attacked responding officers who came into contact with the pair from a 911 call.

That 911 call, according to police, said that a man and a woman were ‘screaming’ at each other, and that the man involved was hitting the woman.

“That is definitely one thing we teach officers right in the academy right away,” EPD Sergeant Anna Gray said. “That domestic violence situations can be the most dangerous.”

Sgt. Gray says priority number one is separating the people involved, which is what they did. Unfortunately, that’s when the pair would become violent with the officers, police say. An affidavit goes on to say that Malachi initiated the violence, kicking both officers, one of them in the face.

Police say Destinee joined in on the fight, trying to keep officers from arresting Malachi.

“They [the officers] both stayed in the fight, and they were able to finally detain both Malachi and Destinee,” Sgt. Gray said.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of those things where we try to prepare, but even when it happens, sometimes we’re taken off guard,” Sgt. Gray said.

Especially in instances of domestic violence, Sgt. Gray says, it’s not unusual for victims to turn on the people there to help them.

“When officers get there, they’re just trying to help the situation,” Sgt. Gray said. “But a lot of times, both parties turn on the officers.”

She says victims often don’t want to see their attackers go to jail in the moment, but when the dust settles, they’re grateful to officers for helping them.

“We’re there for victims, even when they don’t want our help, even when they want to fight us, that’s what we do,” Sgt. Gray said. “A lot of times we have to push emotions out of the way, to try and do our job everyday.”

Police say once they were taken to jail, the pair seemed proud of themselves for hurting the officers.

Police say Destinee proudly admitted that at the jail, citing that she proudly boasted how they ‘kicked that officer’s a**.’

“I think at the end of the day, if we knew what we were doing is the right thing to do, then that’s what keeps us going,” Sgt. Gray said.

Sgt. Gray says the one officer had severe swelling, loss of vision, and doctors found the pair had fractured his orbital socket.

Both officers have since been released from the hospital, both resting at home.

