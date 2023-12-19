Birthday Club
UE Baseball ready for upcoming challenge of a schedule

By Max Parker
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last week, UE Baseball revealed their schedule for 2024, and it certainly is a tough schedule.

However, after last year’s very solid 37-24 campaign, that featured wins over Purdue and a big upset over Indiana State, Head Coach Wes Carroll was ready to challenge his team.

“It’s definitely the toughest schedule that I feel like I’ve put together throughout my 15 years, going into year 16,” said Head Coach Wes Carroll. “I feel like we have the club to be able to go and compete with this challenging schedule. Starting off opening weekend at Oral Roberts and then going on the road to power 5 Michigan St. for a weekend series, and then obviously, Mississippi State, who just won a national championship a couple of years ago, just an overall great student athlete experience that our guys are going to have to go through in the Spring.”

The Aces begin their season on February 16.

HIGHLIGHTS: UE Men's Basketball hosts UT Martin
Aces Celebrate wins in style with new wrestling belt trophy
UE Baseball ready for upcoming challenge of a schedule
HIGHLIGHTS: UE Men's Basketball hosts UT Martin
