Suspect involved in Gaymee Paw murder arraigned Tuesday

Gaymee Paw
Gaymee Paw(Glenn Funeral Home)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The suspect involved in the murder of Gaymee Paw was arraigned on Tuesday morning in Daviess County.

[Previous Story: Teen charged in Gaymee Paw’s death transferred to adult court]

According to Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel, Jeremiah Byrd was arraigned Tuesday. His bond was changed from $1M to no bond.

Byrd is accused of killing 16-year-old Gaymee Paw back in June.

He still being held in the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

