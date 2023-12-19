Suspect involved in Gaymee Paw murder arraigned Tuesday
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The suspect involved in the murder of Gaymee Paw was arraigned on Tuesday morning in Daviess County.
[Previous Story: Teen charged in Gaymee Paw’s death transferred to adult court]
According to Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel, Jeremiah Byrd was arraigned Tuesday. His bond was changed from $1M to no bond.
Byrd is accused of killing 16-year-old Gaymee Paw back in June.
He still being held in the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.