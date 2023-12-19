Still Cold, Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are featuring some of the coldest mornings since March. Clear and cold this morning as lows dip into the upper teens. Sunny to mostly sunny and less windy as high temps remain below normal in the upper 30s. Tonight, partly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny and warmer as high temperatures jump into the lower 50s behind southerly winds. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds as high temps settle in the lower 50s.

