Showplace Cinemas showing iconic Christmas movies during holiday season

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showplace Cinemas is showing iconic Christmas movies throughout the week.

The Christmas movie playing Monday night is “Die Hard.”

Community members have shown positive feedback on the theaters bringing back old movies again.

These Christmas movies are being shown only on certain days, and the majority of these movies are almost sold out.

People say it’s nice to share family time together watching movies.

“It’s a really good thing to bring us all closer,” said movie patron, Tim Stafford. “So, my boys from North Carolina, and then of course my girlfriend and Lilhey here so you know it just brings us all together a little closer, good times, good movies hopefully good memories.”

Showplace Cinemas is showing “Die Hard” again Tuesday, followed by “The Grinch” on Wednesday.

