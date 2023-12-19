Salvation Army asking for Toy Town volunteers to help with distribution

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Toy Town operation got underway Tuesday, and Salvation Army officials say they still need volunteers to help with the distribution.

Toys collected over the past few weeks will be given out again Wednesday.

Officials say over 1,000 families signed up to take part this year, and they get the chance to pick out what they want for each child listed in the family.

If you are interested in helping on Tuesday, you must be there by 11:30 a.m.

Each family will also get a turkey dinner to make sure they have a Christmas meal too.

