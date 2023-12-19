Birthday Club
ROMP announces big headliner, initial lineup

By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dierks Bentley is coming to Owensboro!

He’ll be headlining the 2024 ROMP Festival.

Officials released the initial lineup overnight on social media.

Other big acts coming to the festival include Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Leftover Salmon, and The Travelin’ McCourys.

Officials say they are just getting started and more acts will be announced soon.

ROMP will be at Yellow Creek Park from June 26 to 29.

You can click here for ticket information.

