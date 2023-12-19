ROMP announces big headliner, initial lineup

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Dierks Bentley is coming to Owensboro!

He’ll be headlining the 2024 ROMP Festival.

Officials released the initial lineup overnight on social media.

Other big acts coming to the festival include Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Leftover Salmon, and The Travelin’ McCourys.

Officials say they are just getting started and more acts will be announced soon.

ROMP will be at Yellow Creek Park from June 26 to 29.

