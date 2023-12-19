Peace of Mind: Check in on loved ones during the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holidays are supposed to be cheerful, but for some, they can be very tough - especially with certain mental health challenges.

They can be for a variety of reasons, whether that be missing loved ones or getting overwhelmed around big groups of people.

Officials at Southwestern Behavioral Health say its important to check on yourself and loved ones during this time of year.

They say most of the time, people just need someone to talk to.

If there does seem to be an issue that needs more attention, there are numbers you can call to help.

At Southwestern Behavioral, they focus on creating the least restrictive setting for someone experiencing an issue.

Charlotte Critchfield manages the crisis unit there.

She says during this time of year, they see people experiencing symptoms of depression more than any other issue.

Critchfield says it’s okay to realize you aren’t in the mood to celebrate and to notice those feelings.

“Take it in stride. Just because everyone else is having a happy, holly, jolly holiday doesn’t mean that’s what everyone has to do. Make the holiday what you feel it needs to do. Pay attention to how you feel and allow yourself to have those feelings,” said Critchfield.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, you can find resources on how to help, here.

