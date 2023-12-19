Olea Fusion Bistro opens on Second St. in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new restaurant is now open in downtown Henderson.

Olea Fusion Bistro is now located on Second Street, the same building where “Henderson juice company” used to be.

The restaurant will be serving Latin, Greek, and Italian fusion cuisine.

Owner Luis Floras says he’s been in the restaurant business for more than 15 years and he thinks downtown Henderson needed a fine dining restaurant.

“Everything we have is fresh... fresh fish, fresh meats,” said Floras. “Everything is hand cut by our chef. So, the need I would say there was {one}, again nothing right here is being offered, nothing anything like this.”

Floras says the restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.

