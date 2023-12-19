Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

New transplant clinic open at Deaconess Gateway

(Source: MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Deaconess say they’ve partnered with The Vanderbilt Transplant Center to open a new clinic in Newburgh.

They say it’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s first in the Hoosier State.

The Vanderbilt Transplant Clinic, located at Deaconess’ Gateway Campus, will see prospective heart, liver and kidney transplant recipients, as well as advanced heart failure patients.

The clinic allows patients to receive Vanderbilt care much closer to home.

Though no transplants will occur there, VUMC providers will visit once or twice a month to see potential candidates in preparation for a transplant at VUMC’s main campus.

Patients will also be able to undergo most of their pre-transplant testing through Deaconess, instead of making a trip to Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Barron
Man leaves large bag of meth unattended while gambling at casino, police say
Small earthquake felt in part of Tri-State
Old I.D. card found on LST 325
Decades-old sailor’s wallet found on Evansville LST
Inmate dies after fight in Vanderburgh County Jail
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Latest News

Peace of Mind: Check in on loved ones during the holidays
Peace of Mind: Check in on loved ones during the holidays
Peace of Mind: Check in on loved ones during the holidays
How to get help during a mental health crisis
Peace of Mind - December roundtable
Peace of Mind - December roundtable