New transplant clinic open at Deaconess Gateway

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Deaconess say they’ve partnered with The Vanderbilt Transplant Center to open a new clinic in Newburgh.

They say it’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s first in the Hoosier State.

The Vanderbilt Transplant Clinic, located at Deaconess’ Gateway Campus, will see prospective heart, liver and kidney transplant recipients, as well as advanced heart failure patients.

The clinic allows patients to receive Vanderbilt care much closer to home.

Though no transplants will occur there, VUMC providers will visit once or twice a month to see potential candidates in preparation for a transplant at VUMC’s main campus.

Patients will also be able to undergo most of their pre-transplant testing through Deaconess, instead of making a trip to Nashville.

