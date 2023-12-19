Milder temps, more clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Lows on Tuesday morning plunged to 19 degrees, our first trip into the teens since last winter. Highs only reached the upper 30s across much of the Tri-State. High pressure will drift east of the region on Wednesday. Milder air will flow up from the Gulf on the back side of the high and push temperatures back into the 50s for the rest of the week. As moisture increases, rain chances will return on Friday and stay with us through the weekend and into Christmas Day. Highs will edge up closer to 60 on Sunday and Monday. Rain chances are best on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.